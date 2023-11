The Marlins sent De Jesus outright to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

De Jesus made just two appearances in the big leagues this season, giving up eight runs over 6.1 innings in September. He'll remain in the Marlins organization after clearing waivers, but he'll likely have to improve upon his 4.78 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in Triple-A before reclaiming a spot on the 40-man roster.