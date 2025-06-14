Wagaman went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a two-run single in Friday's 11-9 win over the Nationals.

Wagaman gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead in the third with an RBI double to right field, and he added to the run total with a two-run single in the eighth that extended Miami's lead to three. It was Wagaman's 13th multi-hit game of the season, three of which have come over his last six outings. He has slashed .272/.302/.358 with one steal, four doubles, one home run and 10 RBI in 86 plate appearances over his last 20 games.