Wagaman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 5-3 win over Boston.

Wagaman has seen his playing time trend downward as he continues to struggle at the plate. Sunday's contest marked his first multi-hit performance since July 2, a stretch in which he went 15-for-88 (.170) with a homer, two doubles and two triples. Wagaman has been in the starting nine in two of Miami's last five games, as Troy Johnston and Liam Hicks have been seeing some work at first base.