Wagaman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Wagaman is on the bench against a right-handed starter (Miles Mikolas) for the second day in a row and for the third time in the last four games. Dating back to the start of July, Wagaman has contributed a lowly .431 OPS in 20 games, and his poor stretch of production appears to have cost him his role as the Marlins' everyday first baseman. The right-handed-hitting Wagaman could have to settle for the short side of a platoon at first base with the lefty-hitting Troy Johnston, who will get a second straight start following his promotion from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.