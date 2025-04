Wagaman went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old infielder had gone 2-for-20 to begin April before Sunday's big performance. Wagaman has mainly split his time between first base and DH so far with the Marlins, slashing .231/.318/.359 through 44 plate appearances with a homer, three RBI and a 5:4 BB:K.