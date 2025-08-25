Wagaman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

The infielder took Kevin Gausman deep in the third inning, giving Wagaman nine long balls on the season. He isn't getting consistent playing time, but Wagaman's taking advantage of his opportunities in August, slashing .250/.345/.583 over 55 plate appearances with half of his 12 hits (two triples and four homers) going for extra bases.