Marlins' Eric Wagaman: Sitting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagaman is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Pirates on Monday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Wagaman will take a seat after going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over his last two games. Liam Hicks will start at first base while Heriberto Hernandez serves as the designated hitter and bat ninth.
