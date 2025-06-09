default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wagaman is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Pirates on Monday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Wagaman will take a seat after going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over his last two games. Liam Hicks will start at first base while Heriberto Hernandez serves as the designated hitter and bat ninth.

More News