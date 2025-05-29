Wagaman went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

It's his third three-hit performance in the last 12 games, a stretch in which Wagaman is slashing .340/.370/.460 with a homer, seven runs and seven RBI. The 27-year-old has emerged as an everyday player for the Marlins, seeing most of his action at first base right now with occasional forays into left field, but his overall fantasy impact remains minimal -- he has a .693 OPS on the season with four homers and one steal in 50 contests.