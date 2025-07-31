The Astros traded Valencia and Ryan Gusto to the Marlins on Thursday in exchange for Jesus Sanchez, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Valencia has spent the entire season with the Astros' Single-A affiliate, slashing .264/.326/.358 with 36 RBI, 42 runs scored and a whopping 50 stolen bases through 83 games. The 19-year-old speedster clearly has a chance to be a premium source for steals, but he'll first need to rise through the ranks of Miami's farm system.