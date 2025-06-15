The Marlins selected Tarnok's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Tarnok had been working primarily out of the rotation at Jacksonville this season, starting in 10 of his 12 appearances while posting a 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB in 41.1 innings. The Marlins are expected to deploy the right-hander out of the bullpen initially, but if he isn't used heavily in relief over the next few days, he could be a candidate to make a spot start later on during the upcoming week.