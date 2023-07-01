Soriano was recalled by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Soriano is now on his third stint with the big-league club this season. During his previous time with the team, he recorded a 2.70 ERA in 10.0 innings despite a modest 6:4 K:BB. Archie Bradley was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Optioned to Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Goes three innings, nabs first save•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Returns to big leagues•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: On cusp of MLB debut•
-
Marlins' George Soriano: Sent to Triple-A•