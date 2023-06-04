Soriano picked up the save Saturday against the Athletics. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 3 innings.

Soriano was called upon for three innings of work after being promoted from Jacksonville on Friday, entering the game in the seventh inning with nine runs of cushion and closing out the rout to earn his first career save. After making three appearances (7.0 innings) in April as a middle reliever and posting a 2.57 ERA, the 24-year-old could receive an extended look with Matt Barnes (hip) on the 15-day injured list.