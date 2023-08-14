Soriano struck out six and allowed two hits and three walks over 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees.

Soriano made a three-inning start in his prior appearance Aug. 5 in Texas, but he ended up moving back to the bullpen with the Marlins calling up Eury Perez from Double-A Pensacola to fill out the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Because starter Jesus Luzardo was roughed up for seven runs in 3.1 innings before departing the contest, Soriano ended up making an extended mop-up appearance to help save the rest of the Miami bullpen. The 24-year-old right-hander is expected to continue serving in a multi-inning relief role, though he's pitched well enough this season to garner consideration for higher-leverage spots.