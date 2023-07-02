The Marlins optioned Soriano to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

After tossing 3.2 scoreless innings of long relief in Saturday's 7-0 loss to Atlanta, Soriano will be rewarded with a demotion to the minors. The move back to Triple-A is less about the Marlins' dissatisfaction with Soriano's performance than it is a desire for the big club to add a fresh arm to the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with Atlanta. The Marlins called up right-hander Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville to replace Soriano in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster.