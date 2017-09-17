Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Receives breather Sunday
Stanton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Manager Don Mattingly will give Stanton the day off for the second time in the past four games as the Marlins close out their weekend series against the Brewers. Ichiro Suzuki will take over in right field and bat eighth in his stead.
