Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Smashes 45th homer Sunday

Stanton went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mets.

His seventh-inning shot off Jacob deGrom proved to be crucial and provided the Marlins with insurance runs they would need after the Mets answered back with three runs in the eighth. Stanton now has a league-leading 45 homers on the year, including an incredible 12 in 18 games through August.

