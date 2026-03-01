Marlins' Graham Pauley: Good to go at DH
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pauley (forearm) is batting sixth as the designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Pauley has dealt with tightness in his right forearm early in camp, but he appears to be clear of any major issues and is making his spring debut Sunday. The 25-year-old likely won't be fully cleared until he's deemed ready to play the field, but he still has plenty of time to do so ahead of Opening Day.
More News
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Returning Sunday•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Cleared of UCL damage•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Hopes to be back soon•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Getting forearm checked out•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Could be favorite for 3B job•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Seeing semi-frequent playing time•