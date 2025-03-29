Now Playing

Pauley isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

The lefty-hitting Pauley will grab a seat on the bench Saturday while the Pirates send the lefty-throwing Bailey Falter to the hill. Jonah Bride will cover third base as a result, moving Kyle Stowers to the DH spot while Javier Sanoja gets the starting nod in left field.

