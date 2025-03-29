Pauley isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.
The lefty-hitting Pauley will grab a seat on the bench Saturday while the Pirates send the lefty-throwing Bailey Falter to the hill. Jonah Bride will cover third base as a result, moving Kyle Stowers to the DH spot while Javier Sanoja gets the starting nod in left field.
More News
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Raps out double in Friday's loss•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Called up, starting in opener•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Likely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Sent to Miami in Scott trade•
-
Padres' Graham Pauley: Optioned to Triple-A•