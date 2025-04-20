Conine was diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder following Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Phillies.

Conine came up in serious pain after sliding into second base on a two-run double. He was on the ground for several minutes before being assisted off the field by a trainer who was holding his left arm. Conine will undergo further testing to determine if there is any additional damage to his left shoulder, but the nature of the injury means the 27-year-old outfielder will be on the shelf for an extended period of time. With Conine out of action, Javier Sanoja (who entered Saturday's game in left field) and Dane Myers are candidates to see more starts in the outfield.