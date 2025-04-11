Conine is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Nationals.
With lefty Mitchell Parker on the hill for the Nationals, the left-handed hitting Conine will grab a seat. Javier Sanoja will cover left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Three-hit effort Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Slugs first homer in win•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Taking seat against LHP•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Two more hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Making case for left field job•