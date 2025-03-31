Conine went 1-for-3 with solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Pirates.

The 27-year-old drew the start against a southpaw in Andrew Heaney, but Conine hit his first homer of the season off right-handed reliever Colin Holderman in the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2. Conine got all of the ball, launching it 106.2 mph and 404 feet. He slashed .280/.357/.380 across 56 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League and should continue to occupy a near-everyday role for Miami as long as Jesus Sanchez (oblique) remains on the injured list.