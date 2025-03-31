Conine is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
The Marlins are facing a lefty for the third game in a row and this is the second time over that stretch that the left-handed hitting Conine has been out of the lineup. Dane Myers is starting in right field Monday.
