Marlins' Griffin Conine: Tallies four hits Tuesday

Conine went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBI in a 14-3 romp over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Conine got the scoring started for Miami with a run-scoring double in the first inning. He went on to reach base four more times before the night was over, finishing with the first four-hit game of his career. Conine has reached base safely in five of his past six games, batting .400 (8-for-20) with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and a 4:6 BB:K over that stretch. He's been seeing an uptick in playing time, starting five of the Marlins' past six games across four different positions (DH, right field, left field and first base).