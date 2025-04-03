Conine went 3-for-6 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Mets.

The 27-year-old has has seen action in seven straight games (five starts) to begin the season with Jesus Sanchez (oblique) unavailable, and Conine has responded by batting .286 (6-for-21) with a solo home run and three additional runs scored. Conine and Kyle Stowers are likely battling for one starting corner outfield spot once Sanchez gets healthy, and as yet neither has a clear advantage -- while Conine has made more consistent contact, Stowers has drawn six walks and boasts a .462 OBP in his six appearances.