Conine went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Getting the start in right field and batting third, the 27-year-old reached base off Sonny Gray to lead off the third and fourth innings and came around to score each time. Conine is pushing for a starting spot in an outfield corner, and his path got a little clearer when Jesus Sanchez injured his side Thursday and could be ticketed for the IL to begin the year. Through 40 plate appearances this spring, Conine is slashing .286/.375/.371 with one home run and a 4:8 BB:K.