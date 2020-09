Ramirez was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday and will bat sixth and play left field against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ramirez appeared in just two games prior to being sidelined as part of the Marlins' early-season coronavirus outbreak. How exactly he'll fit into the team's plans in the outfield going forward remains to be seen. Corey Dickerson has been the team's primarily left fielder, though he's hitting just .224/.291/.383 on the season.