Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Called up for MLB debut
Ramirez's contract was selected by the Marlins on Saturday, and he'll head straight into the starting lineup against the Mets, batting seventh and playing left field, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ramirez hit very well to start the season for Triple-A New Orleans, hitting .355/.408/.591 in 31 games. The Marlins have very few locked-down roles anywhere on their roster, so he could have a shot to win a steady job should he impress in his first few games.
More News
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Poised for promotion•
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Joins Marlins•
-
Pirates' Harold Ramirez: Returns to Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Coming around at Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Unimpressive early in minor-league season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...