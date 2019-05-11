Ramirez's contract was selected by the Marlins on Saturday, and he'll head straight into the starting lineup against the Mets, batting seventh and playing left field, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ramirez hit very well to start the season for Triple-A New Orleans, hitting .355/.408/.591 in 31 games. The Marlins have very few locked-down roles anywhere on their roster, so he could have a shot to win a steady job should he impress in his first few games.