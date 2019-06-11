Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

The rookie outfielder has been tremendous since making his MLB debut last month. Ramirez owns a .330/.363/.433 slash line with 14 runs and 12 RBI across 102 plate appearances. Until he cools down, he should continue playing nearly every day.

More News
Our Latest Stories