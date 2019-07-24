Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the White Sox.

Ramirez took Dylan Covey deep in the fifth inning to to record his fifth home run of the season. He's been mired in a slump of late, recording just four hits and whiffing six times in his last 20 at-bats. Still, he's earned at-bats atop the Marlins' lineup, giving him some decent upside to score runs. He's now hitting .279/.316/.402 across 231 plate appearances for the campaign.

