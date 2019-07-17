Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI on Tuesday against the Padres.

Ramirez delivered early on in the contest, roping doubles in each of his first two plate appearances. The highlight came in the second inning when he doubled deep to right field to drive in both of his runs for the contest. Ramirez had been quiet at the dish in post All-Star break action prior to Tuesday's game, collecting just one hit in eight at-bats. While he's hit for a strong .286 average across 210 plate appearances for the season, he has just a 3.8 percent walk rate and is slugging .392.