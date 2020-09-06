The Marlins announced that Ramirez left Saturday's game against the Rays with a left hamstring strain.
Ramirez's injury may not sound too serious, but he did need to be carted off the field, so he is in danger of missing more time. Matt Joyce and Lewis Brinson figure to continue sharing the right-field duties should that be the case.
