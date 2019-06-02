Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Padres.

It's the rookie's first game as a Marlin with multiple RBI -- an impressive rebound after he saw his 10-game hitting streak snapped Friday. Ramirez is now slashing .355/.403/.468 with a homer, eight RBI and 10 runs through his first 17 big-league contests.