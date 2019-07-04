Ramirez will start in left field and bat sixth Thursday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez had batted out of either the Nos. 2 or 3 spots in his last 12 starts but delivered a meager .240/.296/.260 slash line over that stretch. Manager Don Mattingly will see if a move down in the lineup can help spark Ramirez's bat in what may only be a one-time arrangement.