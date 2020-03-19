Play

Ramirez is a candidate to platoon with Matt Joyce in right field once the regular season begins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old is facing competition from Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Garrett Cooper for the role. Ramirez put together a fairly impressive rookie season in 2019, but that may not be enough to ensure him consistent playing time in 2020.

