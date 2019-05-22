Marlins' Harold Ramirez: First career homer
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.
Ramirez took Spencer Turnbull deep in the fourth inning to record his first career home run. The shot came on a line-drive to the opposite field and put the Marlins up 3-1. Since being called up on May 11, Ramirez has recorded five hits -- all singles besides the homer -- and has also shown solid contact skills by whiffing just three times in 20 plate appearances. After hitting .355/.408/.591 in 31 games at Triple-A New Orleans prior to getting the call, Ramirez should get plenty of opportunity to prove himself capable as a major-league starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...