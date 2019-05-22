Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Ramirez took Spencer Turnbull deep in the fourth inning to record his first career home run. The shot came on a line-drive to the opposite field and put the Marlins up 3-1. Since being called up on May 11, Ramirez has recorded five hits -- all singles besides the homer -- and has also shown solid contact skills by whiffing just three times in 20 plate appearances. After hitting .355/.408/.591 in 31 games at Triple-A New Orleans prior to getting the call, Ramirez should get plenty of opportunity to prove himself capable as a major-league starter.