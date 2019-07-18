Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Padres on Thursday.

The 24-year-old hasn't displayed much power this season, but he has over the last few days. He has four extra-base hits in the last four games, and dating back to July 6, Ramirez has two homers in his most recent seven contests. Ramirez is batting .286 with four home runs, 24 RBI, 29 runs and two steals in 203 at-bats this season.