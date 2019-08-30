Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Reds.

With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the 12th, Ramirez took Raisel Iglesias deep for a walkoff home run victory. The long ball was the eighth of the season for 24-year-old outfielder, who is batting .268/.303/.399 with 42 runs scored across 91 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories