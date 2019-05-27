Ramirez will bat second on Monday and start in center field, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez has found success with the big-league club since being recalled on May 11, hitting .395/.439/.553 across 41 plate appearances. He's been especially hot of late, racking up multiple hits in five of his past six starts. He's batted predominantly fifth and seventh in the team's lineup, but will get the chance to bat near the top of the order Monday.