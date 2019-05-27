Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Hitting second Monday
Ramirez will bat second on Monday and start in center field, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez has found success with the big-league club since being recalled on May 11, hitting .395/.439/.553 across 41 plate appearances. He's been especially hot of late, racking up multiple hits in five of his past six starts. He's batted predominantly fifth and seventh in the team's lineup, but will get the chance to bat near the top of the order Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal