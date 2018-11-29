Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Joins Marlins
Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Monday, John Dreker of piratesprospects.com reports.
Ramirez has been stuck in neutral at the Double-A level for three seasons, but he should advance to Triple-A in the Marlins' organization this upcoming season after winning an Eastern League batting title (.320 average). Given the team's dearth of outfield options, it's not unreasonable to think Ramirez could even crack the big leagues at some point in 2019.
