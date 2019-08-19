Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

After a hot start to his MLB career a few months ago, Ramirez had gone just 26-for-127 (.205) since the start of July before Sunday's three-hit outing. The rookie outfielder's OPS is back to .703 with 23 extra-base hits this season.