Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Not starting Wednesday
Ramirez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez and Curtis Granderson have each started six of the last 12 games in left field. Ramirez's 93 wRC+ is nothing special, but it's far better than Granderson's 71 wRC+. Ramirez is also 14 years younger than Granderson, so it would make sense for the bulk of the playing time to go his way over the rest of the season, unless the Marlins are hoping Granderson will salvage a bit of trade value over the next two weeks.
