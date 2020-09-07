The Marlins transferred Ramirez (hamstring) to the 45-day injured list Monday.
Ramirez's IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 6, so he'll miss the rest of the season on account of the strained left hamstring, an injury he sustained in his first game back from the COVID-19 IL. He'll finish the 2020 campaign with just 11 plate appearances, and since the 26-year-old doesn't look to be a long-term piece in the Miami outfield, he could be a non-tender candidate this offseason.
