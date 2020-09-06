Ramirez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Ramirez was carted off the field during Saturday's contest due to a strain in his left hamstring. He was just activated the same day from the COVID-19 injured list and has 11 plate appearances this season. Eddy Alvarez was called up to take his roster spot.
More News
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Diagnosed with strained hamstring•
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Departs Saturday's game•
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Activated from injured list•
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Ready to return•
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Ready to resume workouts•
-
Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Placed on injured list•