Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Plates two in series finale
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Marlins' 9-0 win over the Royals.
Ramirez's offensive performance had been trending down for the first month of the second half, but he's picked up the pace offensively since late August. Over his last 18 games, Ramirez has slashed .313/.361/.507 with three home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs. The 25-year-old should be looking at a fairly stable full-time role the rest of the way, and at this point in the season, that may be enough to compensate for his underwhelming power profile and the poor lineup surrounding him.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...