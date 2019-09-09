Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Marlins' 9-0 win over the Royals.

Ramirez's offensive performance had been trending down for the first month of the second half, but he's picked up the pace offensively since late August. Over his last 18 games, Ramirez has slashed .313/.361/.507 with three home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs. The 25-year-old should be looking at a fairly stable full-time role the rest of the way, and at this point in the season, that may be enough to compensate for his underwhelming power profile and the poor lineup surrounding him.