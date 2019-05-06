Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Poised for promotion
Ramirez could be the next outfielder the Marlins call up to the big leagues, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The unheralded 24-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Miami in the offseason after never rising above Double-A for either the Pirates or Blue Jays, but Ramirez has been very impressive to begin 2019 for Triple-A New Orleans, slashing .356/.414/.584 through 28 games with four homers and a respectable 6:18 BB:K. He's not on the 40-man roster, but on a team as talent-starved as the Marlins, finding room for him once the organization deems him ready for the majors shouldn't be a big obstacle.
