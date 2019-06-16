Marlins' Harold Ramirez: Posts three hits in win
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with an RBI-single, run and stolen base in a 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.
The 3-for-4 performance snapped a streak where Ramirez was hitless in 10 straight at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power or take a lot of walks, but he's helping owners in the batting average category. Ramirez is hitting .319 with eight extra-base hits, including one homer, 13 RBI, 16 runs and two steals in 113 at-bats this season.
