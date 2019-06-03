Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Padres.

The rookie refuses to slow down. Ramirez now has seven multi-hit performances in his last 13 games, slashing .415/.456/.547 over that stretch with a homer, 10 RBI and 11 runs. While the hits will stop falling in quite as often at some point, and it's not yet clear if the 24-year-old has a lot of over-the-fence power, Ramirez is establishing himself as a potentially key piece in the latest chapter of the Marlins' perpetual rebuild.