Ramirez was one of 18 Marlins that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season who received clearance Saturday to resume baseball activities at the team's alternate training site in Jupiter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez started in right field in the Marlins' first two games of season before he was shut down following his positive test for the coronavirus. Though he's now made a full recovery from the coronavirus, the three-plus weeks of activity that he missed while waiting to clear all protocols means Ramirez likely need several days worth of workouts before Miami deems him ready to return from the IL. Once he's activated, Ramirez will likely settle into the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with either Matt Joyce or Corey Dickerson.