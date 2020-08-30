Manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that Ramirez is ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list, but the Marlins are currently facing a roster crunch that leaves the outfielder in limbo for the time being, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Miami has already had to clear room for several other players to return from the COVID-19 IL in recent days, and because he would be in line to fill a lightly-used reserve role in the outfield upon his reinstatement, Ramirez's addition to the active roster hasn't been a high priority for the team. Ramirez's activation could come soon if Jesus Aguilar (back) is forced to the IL, but Ramirez would likely still be blocked from an everyday role in that scenario.