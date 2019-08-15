Ramirez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The Marlins will give Curtis Granderson a spin in left field in the series finale, ending a stretch of four consecutive starts for Ramirez. The 24-year-old remains the Marlins' clear top option at the position, but his hot start following his May promotion from Triple-A New Orleans is a distant memory at this point. He's submitted a .210/.252/.400 slash line to go with four home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs and no steals in 29 games since the All-Star break.